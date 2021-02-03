Nearly 1,900 Lakota school workers start morning lining up for coronavirus shots

The area’s other public and private school employee vaccines will be rolled out over the remaining three weeks of February due to limited supplies, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently said.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” said DeWine.

“This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

Lakota Schools, which enroll 16,800 students, closed all in-person and at home, remote learning Wednesday to all teachers and other employees to receive the initial coronavirus injection.

“We will get everyone through today,” said Miller. “It’ll be a long day but we’re here and we’re glad our teachers and staff are taking advantage of this awesome opportunity.”