State releases school coronavirus vaccine plan through February: Where is your school on the list?

The wait for coronavirus protection is closer to an end for thousands of area school teachers and staffers after state health officials released a schedule Friday on when inoculation shots will be given through February.
Unlike some local school districts, which already have city or county health officials providing specific dates for the coronavirus inoculations, this latest list is serving as a guide to remaining public school systems and private schools, said state health officials in a released statement.
Middletown Schools this week was the first district in Ohio to provide shots to its employees.
The coronavirus vaccine for other Butler County schools and those in southern Warren County will begin to be available starting next week for some school districts and private schools.
The remaining school employee vaccines will be rolled out over the remaining three weeks of February due to limited supplies.
Some schools such as the Hamilton public district and the private Badin High School are coordinating vaccine injections through the Hamilton city health department.
“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”
The announcement from state health officials also said “the plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date.”
“For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.”
DeWine has picked March 1 as the target date for all Ohio schools to return to in-person or hybrid class schedule by then.
Health officials said “in order to do this, the governor identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program.”
Tracey Carson, spokeswoman for Mason Schools, which is Warren County’s largest district, said teachers and staffers there will receive their vaccine shots on Feb. 16.
Like many other area districts, the school days of their still-to-be-scheduled vaccine injections in February are being shifted from in-person or hybrid classes to remote, at home learning to allow all school employees to participate in receiving the shots.
“We appreciate that the state has recognized how critical school employees are,” Carson said.
When schools will get COVID-19 vaccines
Local school districts and private schools are still determining the day and location for shots.
Applied Behavioral Services West Chester
Bober Family Academy
Butler Technology & Career Development Schools
Cincinnati Christian Schools
Covenant Christian Academy
Edgewood Schools
Elite Kids Therapy
Fairfield Schools
Fairfield Educational Building
Freedom Christian Academy
Honeybee Catholic Academy
International Academy Of Cincinnati
Kharis Christian Academy A Community of Grace
Kinder Garden School West Chester
Lakota Schools
Lemon Grove Academy
Life Classical Christian School
Madison Schools
Main Street Schoolhouse
Marshall High School
McGuffey Montessori School
Middletown Preparatory & Fitness Academy
Monroe Schools
Mother Teresa Catholic
New Miami Schools
Northstar Classical School
Queen Of Peace
Richard Allen Academy
Ross Schools
Sacred Heart
School of St Cecilia
St Ann
St. Gertrude the Great School
St. John XXIII Catholic School
Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
Summit Academy Community School For Alternative Learners Of Middletown
Talawanda Schools
The School of St Cecilia.
None in Butler or Warren County in week two of February.
Week three in February, none in Butler County but in Warren County:
Bishop Fenwick
Carlisle Schools
CHESS Christian School
Franklin Schools
Greater Ohio Virtual School
Kings Schools
Lamed Academy
Lebanon Christian School
Lebanon Schools
United Methodist Kdg
Liberty Bible Academy
Little Miami Schools
Mason Schools
Middletown Christian
Montessori Academy of Cincinnati
Rita Cevasco & Associates
Royal Little Lambs Academy
Royalmont Academy
Salve Regina Academy
Schaefer Education Solutions
Springboro Schools
St Francis Desales
St Margaret Of York
St Padre Pio Prep
St Susanna
The Children’s Academy of Mason Inc.
The CinDay Academy
The Goddard School
Understanding Speech
Village Christian Schools
Warren County Educational Services Center
Warren County Vocational School
Wayne Schools
None in week four of February for either Butler or Warren counties.