State releases school coronavirus vaccine plan through February: Where is your school on the list?

Some schools such as the Hamilton public district and the private Badin High School are coordinating vaccine injections through the Hamilton city health department.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The announcement from state health officials also said “the plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date.”

“For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.”

DeWine has picked March 1 as the target date for all Ohio schools to return to in-person or hybrid class schedule by then.

Health officials said “in order to do this, the governor identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program.”

Tracey Carson, spokeswoman for Mason Schools, which is Warren County’s largest district, said teachers and staffers there will receive their vaccine shots on Feb. 16.

Like many other area districts, the school days of their still-to-be-scheduled vaccine injections in February are being shifted from in-person or hybrid classes to remote, at home learning to allow all school employees to participate in receiving the shots.

“We appreciate that the state has recognized how critical school employees are,” Carson said.

When schools will get COVID-19 vaccines

Local school districts and private schools are still determining the day and location for shots.

Applied Behavioral Services West Chester

Bober Family Academy

Butler Technology & Career Development Schools

Cincinnati Christian Schools

Covenant Christian Academy

Edgewood Schools

Elite Kids Therapy

Fairfield Schools

Fairfield Educational Building

Freedom Christian Academy

Honeybee Catholic Academy

International Academy Of Cincinnati

Kharis Christian Academy A Community of Grace

Kinder Garden School West Chester

Lakota Schools

Lemon Grove Academy

Life Classical Christian School

Madison Schools

Main Street Schoolhouse

Marshall High School

McGuffey Montessori School

Middletown Preparatory & Fitness Academy

Monroe Schools

Mother Teresa Catholic

New Miami Schools

Northstar Classical School

Queen Of Peace

Richard Allen Academy

Ross Schools

Sacred Heart

School of St Cecilia

St Ann

St. Gertrude the Great School

St. John XXIII Catholic School

Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown

Summit Academy Community School For Alternative Learners Of Middletown

Talawanda Schools

The School of St Cecilia.

None in Butler or Warren County in week two of February.

Week three in February, none in Butler County but in Warren County:

Bishop Fenwick

Carlisle Schools

CHESS Christian School

Franklin Schools

Greater Ohio Virtual School

Kings Schools

Lamed Academy

Lebanon Christian School

Lebanon Schools

United Methodist Kdg

Liberty Bible Academy

Little Miami Schools

Mason Schools

Middletown Christian

Montessori Academy of Cincinnati

Rita Cevasco & Associates

Royal Little Lambs Academy

Royalmont Academy

Salve Regina Academy

Schaefer Education Solutions

Springboro Schools

St Francis Desales

St Margaret Of York

St Padre Pio Prep

St Susanna

The Children’s Academy of Mason Inc.

The CinDay Academy

The Goddard School

Understanding Speech

Village Christian Schools

Warren County Educational Services Center

Warren County Vocational School

Wayne Schools

None in week four of February for either Butler or Warren counties.