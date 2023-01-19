Multiple University of Cincinnati students threatened by suspect being sought by police

According to investigators, none of the victims were physically harmed during these incidents.

Investigators did not provide a suspect description but said the suspect was driving a 2007 blue Mitsubishi Outlander.

“It is important to be aware of your surroundings, especially at night,” Isaac said. “If you see something, say something. It’s on all of us to keep campus safe.”

UC public safety posted a few tips to Twitter on what to do if you are being robbed along with some robbery prevention tips.