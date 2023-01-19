Multiple University of Cincinnati students threatened by suspect being sought by police

Cincinnati police are searching for a person who allegedly threatened and robbed students in multiple different areas surrounding the University of Cincinnati’s Clifton campus.
In a letter sent to the UC community, University of Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said that in two incidents, the suspect threatened students with a weapon and then fled, and in two other incidents, they displayed a weapon and robbed the students.
Isaac said it happened Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening between 7 and 8 p.m. in the following areas:
- 2300 block of Stratford Avenue
- 2400 block of Fairview Avenue
- 2300 block of Victor Street
- 2300 block of Chickasaw Street
Despite being off campus, all of these areas are heavily populated by UC students. This area is often referred to by most UC students as “Clifton” however it is technically the “CUF” neighborhood of Cincinnati.
According to investigators, none of the victims were physically harmed during these incidents.
Investigators did not provide a suspect description but said the suspect was driving a 2007 blue Mitsubishi Outlander.
“It is important to be aware of your surroundings, especially at night,” Isaac said. “If you see something, say something. It’s on all of us to keep campus safe.”
UC public safety posted a few tips to Twitter on what to do if you are being robbed along with some robbery prevention tips.
