Multiple rounds of rain expected in area this week

FILE PHOTO: Storms with heavy rain and strong winds caused power outages and down trees and limbs around Butler County Monday evening, June 13, 2022. This is in Trenton while storms blew through. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Jennifer Ketchmark, WCPO
40 minutes ago

It will not be as hot today as it has been in the past week. We’ll warm to 83 this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Outside of the small rain chance at daybreak, we will have a relatively dry day and noticeably lower levels of heat.

While the drop in temperatures is a big part of the forecast story this week, so is the setup that is going to bring in multiple rounds of rain and storms to the Ohio Valley. Rainfall totals could be impressive by the end of the week with some locations recording more than 3-4″ of total precipitation.

The first batch of heavier showers and thunderstorms will be moving in on Tuesday morning and that will be here through midday. We’ll get a little break from rain Tuesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky with a high of only 78!

Wednesday will be very similar with a bigger push of showers and storms first thing in the morning, hanging around into midday and then fading to the south.

And yes, this is the pattern again on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. We’ll finally see the rainy pattern move to the south on Friday morning. After that, we dry out for the rest of Friday and up through the weekend. Highs this weekend will only be in the mid to low 80s!

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Heavy rain at times

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Heaviest to the south

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Small break in precipitation

More storms developing by daybreak

Low: 70

WCPO is a content partner of the Journal-News.

Jennifer Ketchmark, WCPO
