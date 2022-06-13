Multiple road projects in region spur driver detours

It may be a little difficult for drivers to get around the region right now as constructions crews take advantage of the summer warmth to get road projects complete.
Toward the end of this month, a bridge preservation project on U.S. 127 north of U.S. 40 in Preble County will be a full closure of the route. The project begins June 23 and will close 127 between U.S. 40 and Banta Road for a month.
The Ohio Dept. of Transportation says it is replacing a box-beam superstructure over Price Creek.
“During closure, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 40, S.R. 726, S.R. 722 in Darke County and U.S. 127,” ODOT said in a news release.
ODOT will also be replacing a structure on U.S. 35 over Elkhorn Creek.
In Middletown, a bridge that links the city to Madison Twp. on Ohio 122 over the Great Miami River is closed as contractors remove debris from the main channel of the river and make bridge repairs.
For the longer projects, ODOT says the goal is to get them done by fall. More information on ODOT’s projects is online at OHGO.com.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office lists culvert repair happening on Taylor School Road that has it closed east of Brooks Road and west of U.S. 127 until June 23. The detour there takes drivers eastbound on Taylor School Road north on Eaton Road and southeast on 127.
Also in Butler County, Peoria Reily Road is closed east of Weaver Road and west of Springfield Road for a culvert replacement that started today. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 17.
