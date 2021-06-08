Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 Bypass in Fairfield Twp.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on the bypass at Ohio 129 when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle headed north collided with a Dodge Dart headed south that attempted to turn left onto the eastbound Ohio 129 entrance ramp.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was headed north on the bypass at at a high rate of speed and changed lanes multiple times, passing other northbound cars, just before the crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.