Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 Bypass in Fairfield Twp.

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 Bypass in Fairfield Twp.
The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on the bypass at Ohio 129 when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle headed north collided with a Dodge Dart headed south that attempted to turn left onto the eastbound Ohio 129 entrance ramp.
Witnesses said the motorcycle was headed north on the bypass at at a high rate of speed and changed lanes multiple times, passing other northbound cars, just before the crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The driver of the car was taken to Bethesda Butler Hospital for evaluation.
The Fairfield Twp. Police Department and the Butler County serious traffic accident reconstruction team are investigating the crash.