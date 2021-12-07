Most Miami University students, workers met vaccine mandate deadline

School officials said that on Dec. 10 Miami will cancel the spring face-to-face class registrations of the 58 Oxford and Regionals students who have not provided proof of vaccination or received an exemption.

“These students will be unable to take any in-person classes until they are in compliance with the vaccine requirement. Rather than withdrawing from the university, they may choose to enroll in online-only classes,” officials said.

Employees were required to provide timely proof of vaccination or request an exemption in order to receive an end of the year $500 gratitude payment and two days of bonus leave to use in lieu of vacation over winter break, the school announced.

“The university will require non-compliant employees to complete an educational program. Following that, we will look at each individual circumstance to determine appropriate sanctions if the employee continues to disregard university policy.”

School officials said they are “closely monitoring the developing situation regarding the Omicron variant” of the coronavirus.

“As more information becomes available, we will consider the potential impact of Omicron on our community’s safety and well-being. In the meantime, Miami continues to follow all current COVID-19 prevention guidelines including requiring face coverings indoors and encouraging vaccine booster shots.”