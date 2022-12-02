More Liberty Way closures coming as interchange work finishes

There will be various nighttime lane and ramp closures for the next two to three weeks on Ohio 129 and in the Liberty Way Interchange construction zone, bringing the project to fruition.

While construction will continue into 2023, the interchange modification is scheduled to be fully operational in mid-December. At that time, eastbound Ohio 129 traffic will use the Cincinnati Dayton Road exit or the Cox Road roundabout to access Liberty Way and the Ohio 129 exit to Liberty Way will be permanently closed.