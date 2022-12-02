More Liberty Way closures coming as interchange work finishes

As the completion of the massive $32 million Liberty Way interchange revamp nears completion the Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced another round of lane and ramp closures over the next couple weeks.
There will be various nighttime lane and ramp closures for the next two to three weeks on Ohio 129 and in the Liberty Way Interchange construction zone, bringing the project to fruition.
While construction will continue into 2023, the interchange modification is scheduled to be fully operational in mid-December. At that time, eastbound Ohio 129 traffic will use the Cincinnati Dayton Road exit or the Cox Road roundabout to access Liberty Way and the Ohio 129 exit to Liberty Way will be permanently closed.
In the early part of next week the contractor will remove portable concrete barrier walls and install overhead sign support structures beginning Sunday. Motorists can expect lane closures on Ohio 129 at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, as well as an eastbound 15-minute full closure at midnight on Tuesday. Additionally, the ramp from eastbound Ohio 129 to Interstate 75 north will be closed on Sunday and Monday at 10 p.m. All restrictions will be lifted by 6:00 a.m.
The engineer’s office is asking drivers to plan nighttime routes accordingly and avoid the construction zone entirely, if possible.
Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews for specific details concerning these nightly closures.
