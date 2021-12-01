journal-news logo
Monroe police arrest woman in shooting of husband

By Journal-News Staff
Monroe Police were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane on the report of a shooting this afternoon.

The phone call came at 2:32 p.m. from a man who claimed his wife had shot him. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim’s injury was serious, police said. His wife was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and have not said whether anyone is charged.

Journal-News Staff
