Monroe pays more than double for salt after trucking company can’t deliver order

Council member Keith Funk compared paying more for salt during an emergency to buying milk at a convenience store.

Before the salt could be delivered by Majors, Monroe borrowed 100 tons from the Butler County Engineer’s Office and that salt has been restored, Brock said. The city’s two salt bins that hold 1,250 tons are full, he said.

He said it’s “a balancing act” to order the correct amount of salt because there are “good winters and bad winters.” There have been mild winters when very little salt was used, he said.

The city is completing a facilities study to determine if it should increase the capacities of its salt bins, Brock said. Larger bins would allow the city to purchase more salt during the summer and store it until needed.

In other business:

Council had a first reading of a resolution that would raise monthly trash fees with Rumpke from $13.50 to $18.48, or a 37-percent increase. The contract would run through Jan. 31, 2023.

If approved, the rate increase would be the first in the city since 2006, according to Brock.

Council is considering whether to hold Monroe’s annual July 4 fireworks show and festival if the Lions Club, which typically sponsors the event, is unable, Mayor Jason Frentzel said.

Last year’s July 4th celebration was cancelled due to the coronavirus, though the city held a fireworks show on Labor Day.