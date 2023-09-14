BreakingNews
Monroe man facing multiple child porn charges

Credit: Greg Lynch

A Monroe man is facing 20 felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office and court records.

Shannon Travis Lacey, 48, was indicted by a grand jury this week on nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony and 11 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, according to the indictment.

The alleged crimes occured on April 4.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said there is no allegation Lacey was transmitting or creating the images but he was downloading from the internet.

“There was a lot of porn,” Sheehan said.

The charges came after an investigation by Monroe Police that included a search of Lacey’s residence.

Sheehan said the investigation began with a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens, but an arraignment date has not yet been set. An arrest warrant was issued, but Lacey is not listed in the county jail roster.

