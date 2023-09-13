Bond set at $200K for man charged in fatal West Chester crash

A Cincinnati man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for a fatal crash early Sunday morning in West Chester Twp. remains housed in jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Samuel Ankrah, 38, was taken into custody after the crash that happened about 1:35 a.m. on Ohio 747 near Duff Drive.

-According to West Chester Police, Ankrah was driving a Mazda southbound on Ohio 747 when he struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the rearend collision.

West Chester Police said in court documents that Ankrah “admitted to officers that he consumed alcoholic beverages” before the crash.

ExploreJohn Carter, accused of killing Katelyn Markham, has hearing continued to October

Jessica Taleff, 27, a passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene. The Butler County Coroner’s Office said Taleff died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Taleff’s husband, Galen, was driving the motorcycle. He remains hospitalized and is recovering from his injuries. Jessica Taleff leaves behind three young children.

Ankrah, who is also charged with impaired driving, hit skip/leaving the scene of an accident and not maintaining assured clear distance, was arraigned in Butler County Area III Court on Tuesday where Judge Courtney Caparella-Kraemer increased his bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 19 for a preliminary hearing.

