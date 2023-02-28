Monroe house fire sends one resident to hospital

MONROE — One person injured in a house fire tonight was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to a fire official.
Matt Grubbs, assistant fire chief, said one resident in the house on Sunset Court was transported to Atrium Medical Center.
The fire Monroe department responded to the fire at 4:47 p.m. on the report of a possible meth lab fire. That cause was “not confirmed” and fire officials are investigating the origin of the fire, Grubbs said.
