Money key to some elections, but not all in Butler County

Lakota School Board member-elect Darbi Boddy raised close to $20,000 over the course of her campaign, with more than $18,600 coming ahead of the Oct. 13 pre-election campaign finance report deadline. She spent nearly all of her money, with most ― $10,500 ― spent before mid-October.

Her biggest donors were EnterTrainment Junction owner Don Oeters, who gave $1,500, and Ohio Sen. George Lang’s campaign, which gave $1,500. Lang, and his wife, collectively gave Boddy $350 each. Top vote-getter Lakota Board member-elect Isaac Adi also received the same amount from this group of people, according to campaign finance reports.

In all, Adi raised more than $11,000 more than $10,600 over the course of the campaign.

Adi and Boddy, who finished one-two, also received several donations ranging from $200 to $500, including from current elected officials.

School board member Kelly Casper, who was re-elected with a third-place finish, raised $10,200, and spent more than $6,800 on the campaign.

It was more name recognition than campaign cash in the race for the three open Hamilton City Council seats. The two incumbents, Council members Michael Ryan and Timothy Naab, have strong name recognition and won re-election with very little raised or spent.

Ryan, the top vote-getter, raised $4,775 and spent a little more than half on the election. Naab, who had the second-most votes, spent and raised a total of $562 all before Oct. 13.

By contrast, Hamilton Council candidate Kristina Latta-Landefeld raised more than $11,500 this election cycle and spent nearly all of it but finished in last (fifth) place.

Third-place finisher Hamilton councilman-elect William Lauer had one in-kind donation of $988 for signs and donated $1,300 worth of t-shirts to his campaign. He also raised $600 after mid-October, but his post-election campaign finance report on the Butler County Board of Elections website did not list his contributors.

Two well-known former elected officials faced off in Fairfield, but money wasn’t the deciding factor.

Fairfield mayor-elect Mitch Rhodus raised and spent nearly $9,800, most of which was raised at his September campaign kickoff at his home. Rhodus’ campaign money primarily went to two businesses. Omni Printing received collectively $6,200 for mailers and banners, and WIT Promotions, which Rhodus operates out of his home on Walther Drive according to finance reports filed, received $3,509 for a billboard, banners and promotional items.

Rhodus was challenged by former Fairfield councilwoman Debbie Pennington, who outraised her opponent by more than $4,700 ― plus she received nearly $20,300 in ad support from the National Association of Realtors ― but it wasn’t enough to win the election.

According to official election results, Rhodus edged Pennington by 4.62% or 226 votes. It was the closest mayoral election in Fairfield since Ron D’Epifanio’s five-vote victory over Howard Dirksen.