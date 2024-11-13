Miracle Revival Center in New Miami to offer a monthly Community Dinner

Leaders felt there weren’t the same number of opportunities for conversation.

“So, we as a church, we wanted to do something. We love to eat, but basically, where we’re coming from is our church has been focusing on discipleship, serving others, and really doing like Jesus did. We wanted to be able to have a community meal where people can come. They don’t have to attend a church. People can come regardless of their age, race, or income. It’s open to anybody,” Unthank said.

The idea of discipleship is in line with a campaign the church has been promoting called “Each One Reach One,” which encourages personal connections.

“I stress to the congregation that the best way to tell somebody about God, is to tell people what he’s done in their lives. So, this is just an opportunity for us to serve people,” Unthank said.

He shared that the intent of the Community Dinner is not to be a “soup kitchen,” but to provide a place where people can come, have a hot meal, and join in conversation with others.

“Even families don’t get to sit around the kitchen table as much as they used to, and we’re missing those connections with each other. So, that’s what we’re encouraging” Unthank said.

He also referenced a report that was released last year by the Surgeon General about the public health crisis of loneliness, and isolation, and how that can affect people’s mental, physical and societal health.

“This is one of the things that I’ve shared with our congregation,” Unthank said. “We all need each other.”

The monthly Community Dinner will be held the last Sunday of each month. Dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. The menu will change each month. The church has a Facebook page, and the menu will be posted each month. The meal is free, and the public is invited to attend.

The next Community Dinner is scheduled for Nov. 24. There will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. The meal in Dec. is scheduled for Dec. 29. The meal is provided by the church and volunteers from the church will cook and prepare the meals.

Unthank said the church is promoting the meal events through word of mouth, yard signs, and members of the congregation are inviting family, friends, and neighbors.

“We’re just hoping it catches on, and when somebody comes, they experience it, and they go ‘Wow, this is a great meal, and I really enjoyed this time of talking.’ Then, the next time, they bring somebody else,” Unthank said.

Miracle Revival Center is located at 185 Morris Ave. in New Miami. For more information, call (513) 284-6617. The service time on Sundays is 11 a.m.