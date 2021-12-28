Miracle League’s ‘COVID Still Can’t’ campaign raises $324K

This year’s campaign was kickstarted with a $25,000 matching grant given by The Hatton Foundation and Walt Lunsford of 9258 Wealth Management. Four days later, an anonymous donor offered a $15,000 matching gift. Those donations were matched by donors giving as little as $10 to a large gift of $100,000.

“Our supporters are actively engaged in helping us make another miracle,” said Nuxhall. “The dreams we have are undoubtedly ambitious, but we now have a firm foundation to start breathing life into a brand-new chapter in the history of The Nuxhall Foundation.”

A major portion of the funds raised from this year’s campaign will be dedicated towards the construction of The Hope Center, a 28,000-square-foot indoor facility for special needs athletes. The facility will be home to the Butler County Special Olympics and is planned to feature a basketball arena, adaptable fitness and multipurpose facility, miniature bowling alleys, and other unique amenities designed specifically for athletes with special needs.

Remaining funds will be used to fund ongoing operations at the Miracle League Field facility.

“Just as important as the funds that were raised are the stories that were told throughout the campaign,” said Bradshaw. “We shared the stories of our players, families, volunteers, and supporters for an entire month, and the common theme that wove all those stories together is hope. It’s no coincidence that those stories will serve as the catalyst for the hope we will give in our quest to create the world’s most comprehensive campus for athletes with special abilities.”