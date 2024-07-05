Middletown’s second Trash Bash set for July 13

The cleanup will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the bus terminal, 55 South Broad St.; 1701 South University Blvd.; and Middletown High School, 601 North Breiel Blvd.

Trash, furniture and tires will be accepted at all locations, but there will be a limit of 10 tires per address (car and passenger truck tires only, no semi tires). All tires must be off rim.

Appliances, including Freon appliances, will not be accepted, but vouchers for Freon appliance disposal at Cohen Recycling will be available upon request. For more information or to request a voucher, email trashbash@cityofmiddletown.org for more information or to request a voucher. Vouchers will be valid from July 15 to July 19 at Cohen’s location at 3120 S. Verity Parkway.

The April 20th Trash Bash was an “incredible success” with more than 250 vehicles lining up at four locations to dump trash, city officials said.

Preliminary data collected showed:

Twenty-three 30-yard dumpsters were filled in three hours

Three 40-yard dumpsters were filled in three hours

General trash was the biggest filler, using 18 30-yard dumpsters.

Tires filled two 40-yard dumpsters and two 30-yard dumpsters

Appliances filled one 40-yard dumpster and three 30-yard dumpsters

264 total vehicles dropped off items – the most going to Middletown High School with 154 vehicles.

The Trash Bash is part of the city of Middletown’s continued commitment to beautify its neighborhoods in an effort to make Middletown a better place to live, work and play, the city said.