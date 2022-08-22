Middletown’s Harrison one win from third $1 million payday

After the win Saturday, Harrison sounded like this may be her last season with the PFL. She has three more fights on her contract, she said.

Harrison said it’s time for her to “pass the torch” to younger fighters like Dakota Ditcheva.

“That’s what it’s about. I’m standing on the shoulders of giants and on women who helped make this possible for me, and I want these young women to do the same,” she told media after the fight. “I want them to stand on my shoulders and continue to grow the sport and change the game.”

Next year, PFL plans to launch pay-per-views and Harrison said that’s where her future will be with the PFL.