Middletown’s Harrison one win from third $1 million payday

Kayla Harrison hopes to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday by stuffing her purse with her third $1 million payday in the last three years.
Harrison, a Middletown native, will fight for the Professional Fighters League lightweight title and $1 million prize on Nov. 25.
On Saturday night, Harrison, 32, the two-time 155-pound champion, easily advanced to the finals when she defeated Martina Jindrova in the main event of the PFL Playoffs 3 in London.
Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, quickly took Jindrova to the mat, landed numerous punches and locked the arm-triangle choke to get the tap in just over three minutes.
That victory sets up a rematch with Larissa Pacheco, whom Harrison defeated in their previous two fights. Pacheco defeated Olena Kolesnyk in the other semifinal. Both of Pacheco’s defeats have come against Harrison, 15-0 as a professional fighter.
After the win Saturday, Harrison sounded like this may be her last season with the PFL. She has three more fights on her contract, she said.
Harrison said it’s time for her to “pass the torch” to younger fighters like Dakota Ditcheva.
“That’s what it’s about. I’m standing on the shoulders of giants and on women who helped make this possible for me, and I want these young women to do the same,” she told media after the fight. “I want them to stand on my shoulders and continue to grow the sport and change the game.”
Next year, PFL plans to launch pay-per-views and Harrison said that’s where her future will be with the PFL.
About the Author