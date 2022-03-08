Hamburger icon
Sources: Kayla Harrison, two-time champion, re-signs with PFL

Kayla Harrison is shown during a Professional Fighters League bout against Larissa Pacheco at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., Thursday, May 9, 2019. Harrison is a two-time $1 million prize champion in the Professional Fighters League lightweight championship. She has re-signed with he PFL. (AP Photo/Greg Payan, File)

Credit: Gregory Payan

By Rick McCrabb
Updated 11 minutes ago

Kayla Harrison, considered the hottest free agent in MMA, is staying put.

The Middletown native and two-time Olympic judo champion, has re-signed with PFL, according to sources.

Earlier this year, Bellator made Harrison, 12-0 as a professional fighter, an offer, but PFL had the right to match the offer and it did.

ExploreMcCrabb: Two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison now fights for her niece, nephew as their guardian

Harrison, 31, beat Taylor Guardado in a second-round submission to win her second PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million prize last October. She has fought in the PFL since her MMA debut in June 2018.

Last Christmas, Harrison returned to Middletown and served as grand marshal in the Santa Parade in downtown.

ExploreMiddletown’s Kayla Harrison dominates to add second MMA title, another $1 million to her resume

