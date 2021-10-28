Middletown’s Kayla Harrison dominates to add second MMA title, another $1 million to her resume

Kayla Harrison didn’t waste time collecting her second Professional Fighters League title and second $1 million check.
Harrison, of Middletown, dominated Taylor Guardado with a arm submission in the second round of their championship bout late Wednesday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Harrison also won the 2019 PFL title and last season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She left little doubt who was the better fighter. Harrison dominated the first round, then, with one minute left in the second round, Harrison got Guardado in an arm bar and referee Andrew Glenn stopped the fight.
Harrison was joined in the ring by he mother, Jeannie Yazell, who held the oversized check, and her adopted daughter, Kyla, who appeared to be sleepy because she was rubbing her eyes. Harrison’s fight, the main event after five other title fights, started around 11:45 p.m.
Harrison, 12-0 as a professional, also is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo.
When asked what was next, Harrison, 31, said she and her two adopted children will take a family vacation to Middletown over Thanksgiving, then continue her training.
Harrison now is a free agent because her PFL deal has expired. She may choose to re-sign with the PFL, the only MMA promotion with a 155-pound women’s division, or sign with the UFC or Bellator.
She believes she’ll be “the highest-paid free agent in the history of MMA.”