Middletown’s Kayla Harrison dominates to add second MMA title, another $1 million to her resume

Harrison, 12-0 as a professional, also is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo.

When asked what was next, Harrison, 31, said she and her two adopted children will take a family vacation to Middletown over Thanksgiving, then continue her training.

Harrison now is a free agent because her PFL deal has expired. She may choose to re-sign with the PFL, the only MMA promotion with a 155-pound women’s division, or sign with the UFC or Bellator.

She believes she’ll be “the highest-paid free agent in the history of MMA.”