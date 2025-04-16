Middletown’s first dispensary opens before 4/20

“We’re expecting more as we’re approaching 4/20,” Wise said.

“It’s always great to be open before 4/20,” he added. “It’s such a big day for...any cannabis customers and aficionados.”

Those who haven’t visited a dispensary can expect to be greeted at the door by one of Terrasana’s “budtenders.” The first question asked might be whether you’ve visited a dispensary before. Workers will then help guide customers through the process.

“Education along the way is most important,” Wise said.

Britny Feltner, a Middletown resident, was the first customer through the doors on Wednesday. “I just wanted to support,” she said. “I’m glad we have a dispensary locally.”

In the past, Feltner would drive to Monroe to purchase products.

Monroe has four dual-use marijuana dispensaries, two in Butler County and two in Warren County. Per capita, it has more marijuana businesses than any Ohio city, Monroe City Council members said in August 2024.