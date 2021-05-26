Middletown woman pleads guilty to abandonment after dozens of rabbits dumped in park

Leah Mendoza, 43, of Tytus Avenue, was charged with 35 counts of the second-degree misdemeanor after the domestic rabbits were trapped and rescued from the park on May 15.

Last week, Mendoza pleaded guilty to seven charges in Middletown Municipal Court. Mendoza was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence, $100 fine, and ordered not to own animals for five years, other than two service dogs in the home and one rabbit. She was placed on one year probation and ordered to do 35 hours of community service.