Middletown to consider two homes for historic designations

Public hearings to discuss expanding two of the city’s historic districts will be held at Tuesday’s meeting of Middletown City Council.
Both property owners want their locations to be added to the South Main Street and Highlands historic districts.
The requests have already been recommended for approval by the city Planning and Zoning Department and the city’s Historic Commission and require council’s approval.
Both properties met the criteria and there were no objections or comments for the proposed expansions to both historic districts.
Council will give final consideration at its Nov. 17 meeting.
812 S. Main St.
Resident Jacquelyn Phillips' home at 808 S. Main St. is already part of the South Main Street Historic District. She is requesting the adjacent property totaling 0.21 acres that she owns at 812 S. Main St. be added to the historic district.
Phillips, who is also the city’s health commissioner, wants the properties consolidated for an approved two-story home addition and a carport or garage and a driveway on the south side of her existing property.
The city planning staff said the expansion would add to the preservation of the existing home’s style and character. The home is an 1875 Victorian style, two-story, wood frame, typical farmhouse.
500, 502, and 504 The Alameda
The second hearing will be for Phillip Brad and Debbie Childers who are requesting to have their properties, a total of about 0.51 acres, added to the Highlands Historic District. The properties are across Sherman Avenue south of the historic district’s boundary.
According to the property owners, 500 The Alameda is one of the oldest properties on The Alameda in the Highlands Historic District. The three-story wood and beam home was constructed in 1893.