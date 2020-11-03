Middletown to consider two homes for historic designations

812 S. Main St.

Resident Jacquelyn Phillips' home at 808 S. Main St. is already part of the South Main Street Historic District. She is requesting the adjacent property totaling 0.21 acres that she owns at 812 S. Main St. be added to the historic district.

Phillips, who is also the city’s health commissioner, wants the properties consolidated for an approved two-story home addition and a carport or garage and a driveway on the south side of her existing property.

The city planning staff said the expansion would add to the preservation of the existing home’s style and character. The home is an 1875 Victorian style, two-story, wood frame, typical farmhouse.

500, 502, and 504 The Alameda

The second hearing will be for Phillip Brad and Debbie Childers who are requesting to have their properties, a total of about 0.51 acres, added to the Highlands Historic District. The properties are across Sherman Avenue south of the historic district’s boundary.

Explore Sorg Opera House preparing for next show in November

According to the property owners, 500 The Alameda is one of the oldest properties on The Alameda in the Highlands Historic District. The three-story wood and beam home was constructed in 1893.