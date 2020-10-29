Sorg Opera House preparing for next show in November

Griffith said for the first show back, The Classic Rock Experience, on Sept. 26, the Sorg allotted 220 tickets to be sold, and out of the 220 tickets that were available, 215 tickets were sold.

“We’ve worked really hard to maintain safety, because we want to continue to do what we are doing,” Griffith said.

Events have been booked at the Sorg through March 2021 and the Sorg will continue work closely with local and state officials to monitor COVID-19. Aja: A Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan previously performed at the Sorg in September of 2019.

Griffith said guests at the Sorg love Aja, because the band is entertaining, and they bring a quality production.

“They are wonderful performers. They bring a great visual show. It’s stunning to see and hear Aja in the Sorg. The acoustics in the Sorg are fabulous. No one will be disappointed, and it’s also an affordable night out,” she said.

Aja: A Tribute to Steely Dan was founded in Southwest Ohio in 2005. The 10-piece Cincinnati/Dayton Ohio-based group is comprised of professional musicians, including vocalists, drums, bass, guitar, trumpet, saxophone and more.

The band got its start by organizing and hosting a Steely Dan festival in Cincinnati, Ohio, which featured regional acts and a headlining set by the newly formed Aja with special guest, and Steely Dan drummer, Bernard Purdie. Since then, the band has continued to perform sold-out shows in local and regional venues across the Tri-state.

The band pulls from a list of over 30 Steely Dan classics. A few of Steely Dan’s popular hits include “Reelin' in the Years” and “My Old School” to “Caves of Altami” and “Deacon Blues,” and more.

How to go

What: Aja: A Tribute to Steely Dan

When: Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 South Main Street, Middletown

Cost: General seating, tickets are $25 in advance.

More info.: Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org. Connect with Aja online at www.ajamusic.net. Tickets are available at www.cincyticket.com. Seating will be assigned upon arrival to comply with social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required. The box office will open at 5 p.m. the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. Free parking is available behind the building, off of Broad Street, and off of First Street.