Middletown teacher labor talks: Officials hint at break-through

But Chris Urso, president of the Middletown Board of Education, told the Journal-News Friday it is his understanding the union will meet to vote on a tentative agreement on Dec. 6, prior to any action the school board is now scheduled to take on an agreement the next morning.

“I cannot say much about ongoing negotiations,” said Urso, whose board oversees the 6,300-student district.

But he added, “on Dec. 7, (the board) hopes to have the opportunity to approve a contract that our exceptional teachers support.”

During a Nov. 15 union rally and press conference at the roadway entrance to the Middletown High School and middle school campus, teachers complained of variety of labor issues stemming from re-opened contract talks that began in August.

Teachers are in year two of the three-year contract that ends in July 2023.

Among teachers’ complaints were district recommendations for instructors to earn “micro-credentials” as part of their employment.

Middletown teacher and MTA President Laurie Woods said at the time teachers want more of a voice in the district’s 10 schools and their daily operations.