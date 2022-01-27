Middletown Schools extends mandatory COVID-19 masks for students and staff

“That (mask) protocol is helping us a lot … and helping to keep our schools open,” said Styles, prior to the board’s approval of his recommendation.

Board member Michelle Novak said “I like the idea to extend it and re-visit it again in February.”

Middletown and many other area school systems returned to mandatory masking since the start classes earlier this month as the Omicron variation of the virus continued to surge in the area.

Fellow member Anita Scheibert said “it seems like this is the easiest solution.”

Scheibert said relatively quick surge and then drop in Omicron infection rates elsewhere bodes well for the district’s latest extension of masks being a temporary one.

“Wearing the masks for a couple of more weeks might be prudent,” she said.

According to the school system’s surveys, 70 percent of the district’s 524 employees who responded said they wanted the mask requirement extended while 57 percent of the 1,206 school parents who responded favored such action.