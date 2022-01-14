Middletown Schools mourn support technician who died this week

A beloved Middletown Schools staffer died this week leaving students, teachers and district leaders mourning.
Matthew Combs, 30, who was a system support technician for Middletown High School, died Thursday of undisclosed causes.
Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. released a statement Friday saying: “Matthew worked tirelessly in our technology department. He ensured (student) Chromebooks and (wireless) hotspots were delivered, fixed, and in the hands of our students.”
Styles said “it is with great sadness that I announce that one of our staff members passed away on Thursday. All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of Matthew Combs.”
Combs joined the district in 2018 and helped to develop Middletown High School’s “The Spot,” where students could come seeking his expertise in fixing laptops and other technical problems and where student interns learned of technology.
“He ensured (learning) Chromebooks and (wireless) hot spots were prepared for the students. Matt was treasured and appreciated and will be missed by his family, friends, co-workers and interns,” stated his obituary.
“Some of Matt’s favorite interests were camping, video games, napping, Renaissance Festival for sharp and shiny things and spending quality time at home with his puppy. Matt was taken away from us entirely too early and we will miss him dearly,” wrote his family.
The Cincinnati native, wrote his family, “enjoyed his field of technology by earning his Associates degree from the University of Cincinnati, Raymond Walters and Bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University.
Combs’ colleagues in the technology department said he was “the heart and soul of the student intern program at ‘The Spot’ in Middletown High School, which he helped develop and create. He always had a smile and was willing to help anyone at any time.”
Middletown Schools made grief counselors available to students and staffers at the high school to help them in coping with Combs’ passing.
Combs is survived by his wife Heather Nichole (nee Shank) Combs and parents David O. Combs and Rhonda Lee (nee Bockenstette) Combs along with brother Adam (Emily) Combs.
Information regarding funeral services can be found on the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home website.
