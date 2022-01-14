Middletown Schools mourn support technician who died this week

“He ensured (learning) Chromebooks and (wireless) hot spots were prepared for the students. Matt was treasured and appreciated and will be missed by his family, friends, co-workers and interns,” stated his obituary.

“Some of Matt’s favorite interests were camping, video games, napping, Renaissance Festival for sharp and shiny things and spending quality time at home with his puppy. Matt was taken away from us entirely too early and we will miss him dearly,” wrote his family.

The Cincinnati native, wrote his family, “enjoyed his field of technology by earning his Associates degree from the University of Cincinnati, Raymond Walters and Bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University.

Combs’ colleagues in the technology department said he was “the heart and soul of the student intern program at ‘The Spot’ in Middletown High School, which he helped develop and create. He always had a smile and was willing to help anyone at any time.”

Middletown Schools made grief counselors available to students and staffers at the high school to help them in coping with Combs’ passing.

Combs is survived by his wife Heather Nichole (nee Shank) Combs and parents David O. Combs and Rhonda Lee (nee Bockenstette) Combs along with brother Adam (Emily) Combs.

Information regarding funeral services can be found on the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home website.