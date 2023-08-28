Middletown school threat: Bond set for woman who allegedly falsely implicated suspect

Bond was set Monday for a woman charged in connection with alleged threats made at Highview 6th Grade Center on Highview Road on Friday after falsely implicating a man police initially charged.

Students were sent home Friday during the investigation into the threats, district spokesperson Dan Wohler said.

On Friday afternoon, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said her ex-boyfriend was charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct for making threats against the school, the principal and a school resource officer, But further investigation led to the arrest of his former girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

Police say the man is no longer a suspect.

Casandra D. Jennings was charged late Friday with inducing panic, aggravated menacing and making false alarms, according to Detective Becki French and Middletown Municipal Court records.

Jennings was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court by Judge James Sherron who set bond at $35,000 with a 10 percent rule for inducing panic, a second-degree felony, and an OR bond for the other two charges. The judge also ordered Jennings to stay off school grounds.

She is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 5 for a preliminary hearing.

“Jennings admitted to making all these threats to the school through her emails and her ex-boyfriend’s emails. She admitted she was mad at her ex-boyfriend and made it look like the threats to bomb the school were coming from his email because she wanted him to get in trouble,” French said in court documents.

The threats via email also threatened to kill a school official and police officer, according to court documents.