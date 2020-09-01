Middletown reports possible coronavirus exposure on several city buses

-- Loss of taste or smell

-- Sore scratchy throat

-- Congestion or runny nose

-- Fatigue

-- Muscle or body aches

-- Nausea or vomiting

-- Diarrhea

-- Fever

-- Chills

-- Cough

-- Shortness of Breath or new difficulty breathing

If you develop any of these symptoms, contact a healthcare provider and ask about getting tested, the city said in a release. Do not walk-in without calling ahead to any healthcare provider if you believe that you have the symptoms of COVID-19.

The health department is contacting anyone believed to have been in close contact with an infected individual. Should you receive a call or letter from the Health Department, the city encourages your cooperation.

For more information on COVID-19 visit CMHD’s website at http://cityofmiddletown.org/ or the Ohio Department of Health at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.