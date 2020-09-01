5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Testing today in Dayton, Fairfield, Springfield

It is Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Pop-up testing today in Dayton, Fairfield, Springfield
There will be pop-up coronavirus testing events in Dayton, Fairfield and Springfield today. In Dayton, it will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 North Dixie Drive. In Fairfield, there will be at 4601 Dixie Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as an event for Fairfield High School staf and students at the high school. In Springfield, it will be at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 South Limestone Street, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both events will be free, with no appointment or doctor’s order needed.
UD up to more than 700 active cases
The University of Dayton reported 343 students have tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, including 111 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 744. As of Monday, the campus alert level remains unchanged at Status 4-Warning, which is one step shy of the highest alert level.
Just under 900 new cases reported Monday in Ohio
While UD reported a little over a hundred students testing positive for the coronavirus, Ohio as a whole reported just under 900 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 123,157 cases. Ohio also reported 59 more people admitted to the hospital due to the virus, with seven of those being admitted to the ICU.
Face shields are not a replacement for masks
According to health officials talking to the Associated Press, clear plastic barriers are not recommended as a substitute for masks because of a lack of research on whether they keep an infected person from spreading the virus. However, wearing a face shield in addition to a masks can provide some added protection by protecting your eyes and discouraging you from touching your face.
Ohio will allow adult daycare services, senior centers to reopen later this month
The Ohio Department of Health release an order on Monday to allow senior centers and adult daycare services to reopen on Sept. 21, given they meet certain requirements. Most of these requirements mirror previous reopening orders, including employees wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. However, this order also contains requirements like screening participants and staff by phone.