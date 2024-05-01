Springboro administrator named superintendent at Valley View schools

Cook is the assistant superintendent for instruction at Springboro schools.

“Valley View has an excellent reputation for providing a high-quality education, and I look forward to working alongside the talented administrators, teachers, staff, and school board members to build upon the district’s successes,” Cook said.

Cook said in a statement her top priorities “will include ensuring all students get an engaging, well-rounded education that prepares them for success, supporting professional growth for educators, open communication with the community and fiscal responsibility of taxpayer dollars.”

The school board is expected to approve Cook as superintendent at the May 13 meeting and she will be available for an informal meet-and-greet after the meeting.

A meeting with the Valley View Teachers Association is scheduled for May 9.