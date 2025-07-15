Warren County Jail inmate suffers fractured skull, brain bleed; prisoner charged with assault

Explore Sex offender who broke into Warren County house sentenced to prison

“On May 7, 2025, at the Warren County Jail, defendant caused serious physical harm to another inmate,” the grand jury report stated.

At the time of the assault, Moore was jailed following a misdemeanor theft conviction in Mason Municipal Court.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

During the alleged assault on May 7, Moore reportedly punched the victim in the face. The other man fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete pavement, according to the criminal complaint filed in Lebanon Municipal Court.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and swelling to his brain, court records said.