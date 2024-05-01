RECALL: Ground beef sold at Walmart has possible E. coli contamination

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing “93% Lean 7% Fat All Natural Lean Ground Beef” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four “Prime Rib Beef Steak Burgers Patties” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing “85% Lean 15% Fat All Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing “80% Lean 20% Fat All Natural Ground Beef Chuck” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four “80% Lean 20% Fat All Natural Ground Beef Chuck Patties” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four “90% Lean 10% Fat All Natural Ground Beef Sirloin Patties” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label

Cargill Meat Solutions of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, reported the issue after they determined that previously segregated product had been inadvertently used in the production of ground beef that was shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of recalled beef products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps between two and eight days (three to four days on average) after exposure. Most people recover within a week but some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur for those of any age but is most common in children younger than 5 and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Anyone who purchased the recalled beef is urged to not consume it but to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

Also, FSIS reminds all consumers to safely prepare raw meet products, whether fresh or frozen, and to only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 844-419-1574.