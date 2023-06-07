Middletown police officer 3 weeks on the job terminated for misconduct

Joseph Ryan Stafford was terminated on May 22 for questions regarding his character, what Police Chief David Birk called in a letter “unacceptable for a law enforcement officer.”

The probationary period is the final element of the selection process for all candidates and is about 12 months from the date of hire, which for Stafford, was April 17. Upon completion of the probationary period, the employee will be granted permanent status, according to city documents.