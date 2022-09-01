Middletown police investigating armed robbery

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Middletown business this morning, according to Chief David Birk.
The Roosevelt Smoke and Vape in the 3500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed at about 10:55 a.m. by a male suspect wearing a mask and showing a gun, officials said.
Cash and a cell phone were taken by the suspect, who is described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and wearing black clothing and a gray mask. Detectives remain at the scene investigating.
