Middletown police investigate shooting on Lafayette Avenue

Middletown police on Sunday were investigating a shooting on Lafayette Avenue in Middletown.
Police closed Lafayette Avenue near Trine Street around 3 p.m. and were looking inside an Acura SUV with its doors open.
Police would not release more information about the investigation.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
In Other News
1
Grandmother arrested after baby shot in Liberty Twp.
2
Springfield man sentenced to prison in anti-Haitian hate crimes
3
Hamilton man indicted in Kettering Fifth Third Bank robbery
4
Greene County florist with $100K judgment wanted after no-show in...
5
5th attorney wants to withdraw in case of Hamilton man accused in...
About the Author