Middletown police investigate shooting on Lafayette Avenue

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By Staff Report
Updated 55 minutes ago
X

Middletown police on Sunday were investigating a shooting on Lafayette Avenue in Middletown.

Police closed Lafayette Avenue near Trine Street around 3 p.m. and were looking inside an Acura SUV with its doors open.

Police would not release more information about the investigation.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Grandmother arrested after baby shot in Liberty Twp.
2
Springfield man sentenced to prison in anti-Haitian hate crimes
3
Hamilton man indicted in Kettering Fifth Third Bank robbery
4
Greene County florist with $100K judgment wanted after no-show in...
5
5th attorney wants to withdraw in case of Hamilton man accused in...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top