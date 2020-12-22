Middletown police chase: 2 arrested, officer and suspect injured

MIDDLETOWN — Two people were arrested after an hourlong police pursuit Tuesday morning in Middletown, according to Chief David Birk.
Officers were called at 6:22 a.m. to CVS on Breiel Boulevard at 6:22 a.m. on a report that two people were passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Birk said police learned the two people had warrants.
As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Carroll, 41, pulled out of the lot and struck officer Brandon Reaman, who suffered minor injuries, Birk said.
Police pursued the vehicle throughout the area, stopping it on Seven Mile Road after using tire deflation devices. K-9 Bear chased down Carroll as he ran away. Carroll suffered dog bites to his right arm and was treated for those minor injuries, Birk said.
Carroll was charged with felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing and alluding, drug abuse/meth, drug instruments and reckless operation.
The passenger, Alisha Bond, 35, at had warrants for theft out of Hamilton, according to officials.
Because the Middletown City Jail is closed while it is being painted, Carroll and Bond were taken to the Butler County Jail.