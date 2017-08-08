Middletown police arrest 3 for drugs, guns

The Middletown police Special Investigations Unit executed several search warrants in the city and were assisted by the Warren County Drug Task Force for warrants served in that county.

Jason McKnight was arrested after leaving the Riverfront Motel on Tytus Avenue with 18.93 grams of methamphetamine and 7.32 grams of cocaine in addition to a zip gun and Glock magazines. He was charged with trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and for trafficking in drugs and possession.