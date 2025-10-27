Middletown musician Rick House remembered for talent, kindness

Local musician David “Rick” House, 62, died Oct. 14 in Middletown, and his friends and family say he will leave a legacy of kindness and humor.

An all-around musician and guitar player, House completed two European tours with rock-country band, Big In Iowa, with whom he recorded five albums. He also earned two CAMMY Awards for Best Rock Instrumentalist.

Most recently, House performed locally with Ashley and The Authority.

Ashley Baumgarten, of Ashley and The Authority, played with House weekly for 14 years.

“(Rick was) the most encouraging human I’ve ever known in my whole life ... he made everybody feel like a friend,” Baumgarten said.

“I think there’s going to be a hole left in the city’s heart to not be able to run into him and not be able to see him or go see him play ... he was such a good friend to so many people.”

House is survived by his wife Anne; his children Tyler (Deanna), Krista and Ericka House; and his grandchildren, P.J., Ryan, Greyson and Clayton, who referred to him as “Big Papi.”

Baumgarten said House loved his family “seriously.”

“They would come and support ... it was like every other gig was a family gathering,” she said.

John House, House’s younger brother, said he was “incredibly gentle” with a “great sense of humor.”

“(He was) very kind-hearted ... over the years, he has given so much time to charity causes that when you look back ... it’s just amazing how much of an impact he had on the local community,” John House said.

“If somebody needed help, he was always there.”

The brothers began playing music together when John — who is now 60 — was 13 and House was 15.

“Really, we played together all our lives,” John said.

The brothers were raised in the Blue Ball area of Middletown and spent the majority of their lives in the city. Their parents have passed, and they have a half-sister who lives in Columbus.

House was a long-time vegetarian and animal lover, and he “absolutely adored” the Cincinnati Reds, according to John House. His brother was also a dedicated harness racing trainer and a fan of horse racing.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday at the Sorg Opera House (63 S. Main St.). There will be a visitation 4-6 p.m. with acoustic music starting at 6 p.m.

From 7 p.m., some of House’s closest friends and musicians will perform.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.