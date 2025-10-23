Halal Munchies brings NYC flavors to Middletown

The opportunity to open a location in Ohio came up through Patel’s colleagues, who wanted a “piece of New York” closer to home. “(The owner) had faith in us and faith in the brand that we could bring it outside of New York, and we’re hoping to bring it all over America,” Patel told Journal-News.

Patel and Bobby are already eyeing another location in Ohio. “We’re growing,” Patel said. Halal Munchies serves classic meat over rice dishes and gyros with protein options including chicken, lamb, fish, falafel, kofta or a mix of chicken and lamb. Sauces are available, including ancho chipotle, green sauce and classic halal cart white sauce. Sandwiches including cheeseburgers, grilled and crispy chicken, cheesesteaks and more are available.