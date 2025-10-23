Halal Munchies brings NYC flavors to Middletown

A new Middletown restaurant is the first Ohio location of a franchise that started as a halal cart in New York City.
Tapan Patel franchised the restaurant at 711 S. Breiel Blvd., called Halal Munchies, with his cousin, Bobby. The pair own three other locations in Connecticut.
The opportunity to open a location in Ohio came up through Patel’s colleagues, who wanted a “piece of New York” closer to home.
“(The owner) had faith in us and faith in the brand that we could bring it outside of New York, and we’re hoping to bring it all over America,” Patel told Journal-News.
Patel and Bobby are already eyeing another location in Ohio.
“We’re growing,” Patel said.
Halal Munchies serves classic meat over rice dishes and gyros with protein options including chicken, lamb, fish, falafel, kofta or a mix of chicken and lamb.
Sauces are available, including ancho chipotle, green sauce and classic halal cart white sauce.
Sandwiches including cheeseburgers, grilled and crispy chicken, cheesesteaks and more are available.
The restaurant also serves fries, salads and desserts.
“Everything is halal, obviously,” Patel said. “It’s very big portions, family friendly ... it hits the spot when you need a good meal.”
Halal is a standard for preparing meat and food that is similar to Kosher guidelines, according to Patel. The animals are killed ethically, processed in a clean and sterile environment and prepared for consumption according to Islamic dietary laws.
Halal Munchies opened in Middletown about two months ago but had its grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday. The Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton hosted the ribbon cutting.
The 1,500-square-foot location has four full-time and two part-time workers with “hopefully more to come,” Patel said.
The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday of the week.
