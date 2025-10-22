Blind horse rescued from pool in Madison Twp.

A blind horse was rescued from a inground pool in Madison Twp. today , according to the Madison Twp. Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to Michael Road after a resident called around 11 a.m. saying her blind horse got out of its fenced area and into an inground pool at a neighbor’s residence, according to a fire department Facebook post.
The pool was half-filled, according to Fire Chief Kent Hall.
Reily Twp. Fire Department’s large animal rescue unit also responded and assisted with the call.
The horse was safely removed from the pool around 1 p.m. and appeared unharmed.
“We would like to thank Reily Twp. FD for their assistance, and we are thankful to have such a valuable asset right here in Butler County,” the post read.
