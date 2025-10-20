Mother, daughter open dessert shop in downtown Middletown

A dessert shop with a mother-daughter duo at its helm has opened in Middletown.
Anecia and Christine Jackson, who have both lived in the city their whole lives, decided to open The Treat Shop at 1218 Central Ave. after seeing high prices at other dessert shops.
“I got quoted an outrageous amount for my son’s seventh birthday cake,” Anecia said. “So I went to Walmart, and I made it myself.”
Since then, family and friends have asked Anecia, 32, to make desserts for events, leading to Anecia and Christine to rent the 1,800-square-foot space on Central Avenue in March.
The Treat Shop’s soft opening was Oct. 9.
Customers may stop in from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to grab cookies, cupcakes, cheesecake slices and cups and more.
“Something as simple as a cupcake can make someone’s day,” Anecia said.
One of the shop’s signature cookies, Texas Cowgirl, includes caramel, pretzels, plain Ruffles and chocolate chips.
Eventually, Anecia wants to make and sell fruit pastries, which are highly popular right now. The desserts are designed to look like real fruit, filled with mousse, cake and gelatin with a crunchy outer layer.
“I want to do those so, so bad. I know it takes three days, but...,” Anecia said.
Anecia also hopes to add candied fruits, Dubai chocolate desserts and sugar-free options to the menu, in honor of Christine’s oldest daughter, who passed away in 2018. She was diabetic, and around the holidays, the family would bake sugar-free desserts for her.
Christine, 52, works full time as a truck driver, and Anecia previously worked as a case worker for Job and Family Services.
Now, Anecia is putting her all into The Treat Shop — and her mother is in full support.
“I just invested in my daughter and her dream and I support her wholeheartedly ... a thousand percent,” Christine said.
