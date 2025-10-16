New metaphysical shop opens near south end of Middletown

“I really was into this spiritual stuff ... basically, I wanted a place of safety for other people with different religions or different spiritual practices,” she said. “Somewhere they can go where they can’t be judged.”

She looked at a few different spaces to rent and picked the storefront because of the traffic. The shop is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.

Customers can find incense, crystals, body oils, candles, jewelry, makeup, books, clothing and more. Kidwell sources her inventory at wholesale and antique stores.

Born in Memphis Tenn., Kidwell first moved to Middletown when she was 16. She’s stayed in the area ever since.

She also works as a bartender and previously worked as a featured actor at Land of Illusion.

While working as a bartender, Kidwell met her fiancé, who painted the portrait of Kidwell that greets customers at the door.

Metaphysical shops have been somewhat of a trend, with five shops just in Hamilton: The Posh Pagan and The Alternative Path - Coexist, which are partner businesses; Seraph by the River; Angelic Crystal Treasures and Angelic Crystal Therapy; and Arius and Phos.

Perry’s Pebbles, also in Middletown, sells rocks, crystals and minerals, though it’s not specifically branded as a metaphysical shop. Wild Berry in Oxford sells incense, oils and wax melts.

As for why these businesses are popping up more frequently, Kidwell said, “I think people are starting to not care what others think of them. They’re starting to be more open with who they are and who they want to be and they don’t let people judge them.”