New metaphysical shop opens near south end of Middletown

Owner Tiffany Kidwell's fiancé painted the portrait of her that greets customers at the door at her new business, Tiffany's Enchanted Boutique at 510 Oxford State Road. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Owner Tiffany Kidwell's fiancé painted the portrait of her that greets customers at the door at her new business, Tiffany's Enchanted Boutique at 510 Oxford State Road. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF
Business
By
16 minutes ago
X

A metaphysical shop has opened in Lemon Twp. near the south end of Middletown with the aim of being a “place of safety.”

Owner Tiffany Kidwell, 36, said she woke up one day in December 2024 and decided she wanted to be a business owner. About 11 months later, Tiffany’s Enchanted Boutique had its grand opening on Oct. 4 at 510 Oxford State Road.

Customers can find incense, crystals, body oils, candles, jewelry, makeup and more at Tiffany's Enchanted Boutique at 510 Oxford State Road. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

icon to expand image

“I really was into this spiritual stuff ... basically, I wanted a place of safety for other people with different religions or different spiritual practices,” she said. “Somewhere they can go where they can’t be judged.”

Explore‘Eye opening:’ Middletown business owners talk about what it takes to succeed in biz

She looked at a few different spaces to rent and picked the storefront because of the traffic. The shop is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.

Customers can find incense, crystals, body oils, candles, jewelry, makeup, books, clothing and more. Kidwell sources her inventory at wholesale and antique stores.

Born in Memphis Tenn., Kidwell first moved to Middletown when she was 16. She’s stayed in the area ever since.

She also works as a bartender and previously worked as a featured actor at Land of Illusion.

Tiffany's Enchanted Boutique at 510 Oxford State Road hopes to be "place of safety" for customers. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryn Dippold

While working as a bartender, Kidwell met her fiancé, who painted the portrait of Kidwell that greets customers at the door.

ExploreMiddletown seeks developers for Manchester Inn, Sonshine building and more sites

Metaphysical shops have been somewhat of a trend, with five shops just in Hamilton: The Posh Pagan and The Alternative Path - Coexist, which are partner businesses; Seraph by the River; Angelic Crystal Treasures and Angelic Crystal Therapy; and Arius and Phos.

Perry’s Pebbles, also in Middletown, sells rocks, crystals and minerals, though it’s not specifically branded as a metaphysical shop. Wild Berry in Oxford sells incense, oils and wax melts.

As for why these businesses are popping up more frequently, Kidwell said, “I think people are starting to not care what others think of them. They’re starting to be more open with who they are and who they want to be and they don’t let people judge them.”

In Other News
1
New Hamilton Texas Roadhouse location opens next week
2
‘Jungle’ Jim Bonaminio goes on pop-up tour around Cincinnati in honor...
3
Middletown Chick-fil-A opening draws crowd
4
Warped Wing collabs with Dorothy Lane Market, Cox Arboretum on beer...
5
Newest Middletown Chick-fil-A opens Thursday

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.