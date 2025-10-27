Hanover Twp. fire levy would raise just over $1.1M a year

The new levy will have the same rate — 3.5 mills — but will be based on 2025 appraised Butler County property values. Property owners will pay $123 for every $100,000 of a property’s appraised value, according to the auditor. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $246. The levy, if passed, will run for a five-year period, first due in calendar year 2026.

“There hasn’t been an opportunity within the renewal of the fire levy to keep up with inflation or increased costs of services and goods and so forth ... this at least is a shot in the arm to bring to us current and hopefully figure out a way to finance a couple of new items,” said Township Administrator Bruce Henry. The fire department’s current budget raises “roughly” $1.2 million, according to Henry; the new levy is expected to collect $1,136,292 annually, according to the auditor’s office. “It’s almost an even wash,” Henry said. This will be about $300,000 more than what the current levy is taking in annually.

The fire department also receives money from utility payments, insurance and donations, according to Henry. “(The levy) is needed because we want to maintain the 24/7 operations for emergency medical services,” he said. “We’re trying to look ahead to perhaps have firefighters on station, but that’s down the road right now.” Hanover Twp. firefighters now respond back to the station and then go out on service calls. “We’re trying to be as efficient as we can be,” Henry said.