Middletown mayor appointed to state leadership committee

Nicole Condrey was appointed to the committee that will serve as a forum to further the Ohio Mayors Alliance policy priorities, share local ideas, and advocate to state and federal partners for further collaboration, according to a release from the group.

Explore Teen accused in Middletown fatal apartment shooting indicted

Condrey said she looks forward to working with fellow Ohio leaders to identify “effective ways to address the evolving social and public safety” needs of local communities in innovative and collaborative ways, according to the release.