Middletown mayor appointed to state leadership committee

Middletown’s mayor has been appointed to the Mayors and Police Chiefs Leadership Committee of the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board.
Nicole Condrey was appointed to the committee that will serve as a forum to further the Ohio Mayors Alliance policy priorities, share local ideas, and advocate to state and federal partners for further collaboration, according to a release from the group.
Condrey said she looks forward to working with fellow Ohio leaders to identify “effective ways to address the evolving social and public safety” needs of local communities in innovative and collaborative ways, according to the release.
The other members: Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail, Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin, Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland, and Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.
Additionally, the Board of Directors also appointed the members of the Education Advocacy Leadership Committee, which include: Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield, Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler, and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.