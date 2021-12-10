Middletown man indicted for multiple child sex charges

A Middletown man has been indicted and arrested on child sex charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas Tyler Senteno, 20, of East Street, is charged with five counts of rape involving a juvenile and one count of disseminating matter harmful juveniles, all felonies.
The alleged crimes occurred between July 27 and Nov. 29 and involved a victim under the age of 13, according to the indictment. The alleged crimes occurred in Madison Twp., according to the sheriff’s office.
Senteno was booked into the Butler County Jail Friday morning. His case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey but an arraignment date had not yet been scheduled.
If anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the detective’s division at (513) 785-1300.
“I believe it’s safe to say that repulsive doesn’t even begin to describe a case like this. When you harm a child you harm a whole community, and we’ll make sure this individual has his day in court,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.
About the Author