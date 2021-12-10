journal-news logo
X

Middletown man indicted for multiple child sex charges

Douglas Tyler Senteno, 20, of East Street, is charged with five counts of rape involving a juvenile and one count of disseminating matter harmful juveniles, all felonies.
Caption
Douglas Tyler Senteno, 20, of East Street, is charged with five counts of rape involving a juvenile and one count of disseminating matter harmful juveniles, all felonies.

Credit: Submitted photo

News
By Lauren Pack
31 minutes ago

A Middletown man has been indicted and arrested on child sex charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Tyler Senteno, 20, of East Street, is charged with five counts of rape involving a juvenile and one count of disseminating matter harmful juveniles, all felonies.

The alleged crimes occurred between July 27 and Nov. 29 and involved a victim under the age of 13, according to the indictment. The alleged crimes occurred in Madison Twp., according to the sheriff’s office.

Senteno was booked into the Butler County Jail Friday morning. His case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey but an arraignment date had not yet been scheduled.

If anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the detective’s division at (513) 785-1300.

“I believe it’s safe to say that repulsive doesn’t even begin to describe a case like this. When you harm a child you harm a whole community, and we’ll make sure this individual has his day in court,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

ExploreBond set for man arrested in 2006 Miami University rape case involving DNA genealogy tracing

In Other News
1
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
5 uplifting stories this week: A new record store in Fairfield...
3
PHOTOS: Winners of the 2021 Impact Awards in Middletown
4
Police: Violence threat against Fairfield Schools came from outside of...
5
Bond set for man arrested in 2006 Miami University rape case involving...

About the Author

Lauren Pack
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top