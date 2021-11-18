Middletown man indicted for alleged sexual assault while he was a health care aide

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, of Bonita Drive, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for rape, sexual battery, for crimes allegedly committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018 and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are two alleged victims the indictment, one from Middletown and the other from Hamilton.