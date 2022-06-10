journal-news logo
Middletown man faces federal drug, firearms felony charges after multi-agency investigation

Crime & Law
FBI, Dayton and Middletown agencies make arrest.

A multi-agency investigation, involving the Middletown Police Special Operations Unit, Dayton Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, resulted in federal drug and firearms felony charges against John Brown, aka John John, of Middletown.

Police said the investigation recovered more than three kilograms of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, seven firearms, and four vehicles. It is alleged that five of the firearms were stolen, and two of the vehicles were stolen from car dealerships in North Carolina, police said.

Brown is in federal custody.

The Middletown Division of Police remains committed to the fight against illegal drugs, gang violence, and the crimes that it brings to the community, the police said in a statement.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking-related crimes can call 513-425-7731.

