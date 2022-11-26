Middletown man charged in thefts of multiple city and township trailers, lumber

The Middletown Division of Police announced Friday officers arrested a man after finding stolen lumber in his vehicle and stolen trailers at his residence.
Police said William Helphenstine, 33, is in the Middletown City Jail after his blue SUV was located in the rear of Lowe’s on Towne Boulevard at 1 a.m. Friday, and it contained reported stolen lumber. Police said the vehicle matched the description of one connected to multiple reported thefts at Lowe’s.
A search warrant was also conducted at Helphenstine’s residence in the 4200 block Roosevelt Boulevard, Middletown police said in a statement. That is where officers recovered four reported stolen trailers that belonged to the City of Middletown, the City of Monroe, the City of Mason and Liberty Twp.
“Also located in his residence were items from the previous thefts reported by Lowe’s and Walmart,” police said in the statement.
Helphenstine is charged with grand theft, theft and receiving stolen property. All are felonies.
