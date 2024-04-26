Steel company celebrates its plant opening in Middletown

In September, Fry opened a second location, this one on Hook Drive, marking a “strategic move (to) greatly increase Fry Steel’s national footprint, enabling them to reach an even wider audience and provide even faster service, but it’s also a notable investment to the local community” according to a press release,

The new location brought more than 25 new Jobs to the Middletown area.

On Thursday, company and city leaders gathered for the official ribbon cutting and tour of the facility. Tours were also conducted for the massive transformation of the 100,000 square foot facility.